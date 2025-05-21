Houston Texans Make Interesting Move to Re-Sign Veteran CB
The Houston Texans are re-signing an interesting defensive back ahead of the 2025 season.
According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms to sign defensive back Myles Bryant.
Along with the Texans' signing of Bryant, they have also cut defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive guard Jerome Carvin, while also adding undrafted free agent Keydrain Calligan, as well.
Bryant, 27, spent his first year with the Texans during the 2024 campaign after joining aboard from the New England Patriots after four seasons and 55 games played. In 11 games, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound defensive back logged 14 total tackles (11 solo, three assisted).
During the 2024 season, Bryant ended up collecting a 61.7 overall PFF grade, landing 108th out of 222 eligible corners, while also landing within the top 50 corners for his PFF pass-rush grade of 64.5. However, when it came to his coverage grade, he filed in with a lower mark of 57.6, ranking 139th in that same pool.
During his time in New England, Bryant even had some time filling in a starter on the outside–– lining up to start in 17 total games across four seasons, collecting 200 combined tackles, 17 PBUs, and four interceptions in his tenure. The former Patriots corner spent four years at the University of Washington before finding his way in the NFL mix as an undrafted free agent.
Bryant likely won't be in line to handle the reins as a starter for the coming year in Houston (that responsibility will lean on the duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, but he'll now get another chance to suit up with the Texans for a second-straight year, and could factor in yet again as an interesting depth piece in Houston's already talented secondary for 2025 if he makes that eventual 53-man cut.
