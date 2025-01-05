Houston Texans Missing Seven Players Against Titans
The Houston Texans will play their final game of the 2024 NFL regular season this afternoon. To finish things out, they will take on the AFC rival Tennessee Titans as they look to improve to 10-7 heading into the playoffs.
On paper, the Texans are the far superior team. It also doesn't matter one way or the other whether they win or lose. They're in the playoffs either way.
With that being said, Houston will head into today's game without seven of their players.
As shared by the team, the Texans inactives list includes cornerback Jeff Okudah, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., guard Nick Broeker, guard Shaq Mason, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, and defensive end Denico Autry.
Obviously, there are a couple of key players that will miss today's game.
In today's game, the biggest hope is that the Texans remain healthy. They can't afford to have more injuries ahead of the playoffs.
On the other side of the field, the Titans will be without seven players as well.
Tennessee will be playing without running back Tyjae Spears, kicker Nick Folk, wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, safety Amani Hooker, linebacker Arden Key, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, and wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
Neither team "needs" to win this game. In fact, the Titans would be better off losing, as they are currently in play for a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
More than likely, both sides will play to win, but neither is going to sacrifice the future in order to win.
Hopefully, the Texans can come through with a strong performance. This game will be sort of like a practice game for the playoffs. If they can carry positive momentum into the Wild Card next week, that would be a big positive for the team.