Houston Texans NRG Stadium Expected To Receive Millions of Dollars In Upgrades
NRG Stadium isn't just the 22-year-old home of the Houston Texans, it also is the site for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and is set to host the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final and seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.
In an investigation done by the Houston Chronicle, it concluded that NRG needed approximately $264 million in upgrades and repairs - almost five times the stadium's operating budget.
In a recent board meeting and according to Houston Business Journal, the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation approved several updates to NRG Stadium including $35 million for a roof replacement and an update to the sound system and video boards.
Ryan Walsh, the outgoing executive director and CEO of HCSCC, made it clear that they still have a long way to go in the process as the $35 million doesn't quite reach the initial approximations for the complete upgrade but it is a step in the right direction.
"It's moving the ball forward. It doesn't fix the whole problem but it does go a long way towards getting some of the things done that really need to happen," said Walsh.
The roof construction has already begun with a fabric roof being installed in October with a retractable roof set to be in place before the 2026 World Cup. Amongst the video boards being replaced between April 2025 and July 2025, the renovations will also include new paint in the 300 and 400-level upper suites and hallways, new paint for the East and West VIP lobbies, new flooring, and new sliding ramp doors.
