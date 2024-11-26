Jon Gruden Includes Houston Texans Star in Recent Rankings List
Once again, the Houston Texans have suffered defeat, this time at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. The momentum they captured against the Dallas Cowboys was short-lived, as an unfortunate safety late in the game from C.J. Stroud essentially put the game away for the Titans.
Stroud was solid outside of that -- but not necessarily good. He threw for two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. He completed 20 of his 33 passes for 247 yards.
The Texans have now fallen in three of their last four games, and plenty is about to be learned about the tightness of their locker room and the culture within the club.
Despite an unfortunate Week 12 result, one Texans star received praise. Jon Gruden released his list of his top five running backs, which, of course, included Joe Mixon. He rushed for just 22 yards with 14 carries, which was by far his worst game since arriving in Houston.
Still, Mixon is a top-five running back in the NFL, and the data from the rest of the season would back that up.
There are other running backs that, like Mixon, saw a change of scenery this offseason. Saquon Barkley went to the Philadelphia Eagles (yes, an in-division rival). Derrick Henry went to the Baltimore Ravens. Josh Jacobs went to the Green Bay Packers.
The three aforementioned running backs join Mixon in the top five list. They've all benefitted from a change of scenery. Mixon has quickly become essential to the team's success, as they like to get the ball moving on the ground to open things up for Stroud.
Gruden has become quite a voice in sports media. Since leaving the coaching realm, he's practiced his ability to break down film and used his coaching practices in the realm of content creation -- where he's thrived.
