NFL Power Rankings: Texans Slide After Titans Loss

The Houston Texans are continuing to slip in the NFL power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks up on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are in a slump after losing to the Tennessee Titans 32-27 in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

The Texans' loss brought them to 7-5 on the season after starting 5-1.

The loss also drops them two spots in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings. They were at No. 13, but now they find themselves at No. 15.

"We learned a lot about how sneaky-nasty this Titans defense was but I think we’re starting to see how uncomfortable teams can make C.J. Stroud. He had just one multi-pick game in his rookie season and now has two in the last three weeks and three total on the season. Tennessee was throwing everything at the Texans and did a great job of varying pressure looks and keeping Stroud guessing," Orr writes.

The Texans are back in action in Week 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they will look to get back on track. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.

