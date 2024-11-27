Texans Daily

Texans Must 'Lock In' as December Approaches

The Houston Texans must focus this week.

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) stiff arms Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are entering their December in their schedule, where five games could determine how the rest of the season shakes out.

With a matchup on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is imploring his team to focus on the task at hand.

“The locked-in piece is just – I just look at it as being intensely focused on your job and being where you’re supposed to be, executing the minor details of your job. It all comes down to minor, minute details that you get exploited if you don’t do them the correct way and teams find those and they make you pay. And a lot of the things, as I talked to our guys about, are things that we can control. And that’s where I place our focus on things that we can control, clean up the things we can control and we’ll be better," Ryans said.

If the Texans can apply more of a focus onto their day-to-day operations, things will look smoother on gameday, and that could lead to the few wins the team needs in order to qualify for the playoffs.

