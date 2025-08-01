Texans OC Gets Honest on Offensive Line Through Training Camp
The big story revolving around the Houston Texans heading into training camp, and more so for the regular season ahead, has been concerning what's to come for the state of this new-look offensive line.
The Texans spent their offseason sending out and bringing in a vast collection of names on their offensive line, whether it center around their decision to ship Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, cutting ties with various other veterans, or bringing in a wide assortment of both young and experienced names, C.J. Stroud has a whole new look in front of him for his third season in Houston, which for some, has definitely raised a few eyebrows as to just how strong this Texans offense and it's protection can pan out to be in 2025.
Yet so far through a week of training camp in Houston, it seems like first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley has liked what he's seen out of his new and improved unit upfront.
Following the events of Friday's training camp practice, Caley broke down some of his initial impressions of the Texans' offensive line through their first week, highlighting the steady progress that's already taken place.
"I’ve been pleased," Caley said after Friday's practice, "There’s been improvement, there’s been steady improvement every single day. It’s a matter of continuing to refine it. I mean, we get as good of work as we're going to get against our defense; it truly is iron sharpening iron. So, we're getting some good looks, we're getting to correct some things. We're getting to clean up some things, but there's been steady progress–– so I'm happy with it."
For a freshly-gelled offensive line like the Texans have put together, the expectation isn't for the group to look totally refined right off the bat. Finding that chemistry, the best combinations to put upfront, and getting adjusted to a brand new offensive scheme takes time to truly iron out–– something they're right in the midst of right now and for the month ahead, but have seemingly shown the ideal steps to improvement early on in the process.
So, simply put, so far, so good for this Texans protection, and they're only just getting started.
The Texans' offensive line will have its first test coming up right around the corner, as Houston's first preseason game will be scheduled for August 9th on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
