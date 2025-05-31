Houston Texans OC Gets Real on Offensive Line Concerns in OTAs
The Houston Texans' offseason had its fair share of changes across the board, but among the biggest moves from this team in recent months have centered around recalibrating this offensive line from a year ago.
C.J. Stroud finished his second season as the league's second-most sacked quarterback in the league. The Texans know keeping that trend up is far from a recipe for success. So, instead of remaining complacent, Houston made a vast array of moves upfront: signing veterans, drafting a second-round rookie in Aireontae Ersery, and moving out numerous previous pieces from last year.
Nothing short of a busy past few months for Nick Caserio and Houston's front office when it comes to the offensive trenches. But, after the dust has settled and now entering into this summer's OTAs, so much offseason movement, one big question remains for the Texans: Who will be the ones making up this starting offensive line?
It's something Texans first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley was asked about during the start of the team's OTAs this past week. The simple answer? No one quite knows this early in the season.
"I think it's like anything else. I don't think anything's going to be solved here in the next two weeks," Caley said. "There's things in this time of the year with not having pads on, we can't hit gap double teams. We're not going to come off the ball and capture zone combinations as much. When you get into training camp, a lot of those things come to life, which carries over into the play action game, your play passes on early downs... It's a little bit more of a controlled environment, but we're certainly going to build off of everything we do, and continue to build up until the time we report back here [for camp]."
It's an intriguing assortment of candidates on that Texans' offensive front. Veterans Cam Robinson and Trent Brown could have the experience necessary to establish themselves on the outside, or maybe Ersery can get off to a hot start in camp and preseason and get a look his way as the starting tackle as early as year one. On the interior, it's a similar mixed bag with Tytus Howard, Juice Scruggs, Ed Ingram, and Laken Tomlinson– all likely to compete for a spot on that five-man unit.
That's a collective group that will take a good bit of time to sort out, and will inevitably make for a compelling discussion closer to when the pads get thrown on in July and August during training camp for Caley and Houston's offensive staff. OTAs can provide a bit of a sneak peek of the team and new roster in the building, but they paint far from the full picture of what to expect.
So for the Texans, while the new pieces in the mix on the offensive line provide a breath of fresh air for the year to come, in it's far from decision-making time on that front.
