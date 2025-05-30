Houston Texans Get Massive Injury Update on Star Defender
Last December, Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre suffered a torn pectoral muscle that required season-ending surgery.
The injury put Pitre's 2025 campaign in question. Not in terms of whether or not he would play, but on how ready he would be for the season opener based on how much he was able to participate in offseason workouts and training camp.
Well, Pitre seems to be making great progress, as the 25-year-old was a full participant at Texans organized team activities this week.
This is huge new for Houston, as it indicates that Pitre may even be ahead of schedule and should absolutely be able to participate in the preseason.
The Texans showed plenty of good faith with Pitre earlier this offseason, signing the star defensive back to a three-year, $39 million contract extension that keeps him under wraps through 2028.
In 12 games last year, Pitre registered 65 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended. He also posted a 73.9 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The Baylor product was selected by Houston in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and instantly established himself as a critical piece in the secondary, starting all 17 games during his rookie campaign and racking up 147 tackles, five picks and eight passes defended.
While Pitre has never made a Pro Bowl, he has unquestionably stamped his name among the better safeties in the NFL and is only getting better.
The Texans ranked sixth in pass defense last season, and Pitre was a big reason why.
