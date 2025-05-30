Texans Daily

Houston Texans Coach Reveals Expectations from Wide Receiver Room

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley revealed his expectations for the wide receiver room.

Ben Cooper

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley revealed the expectations he has for his wide receiver room heading into the 2025 season.

"Everybody will block. We’re going to be committed to that in the run game. That’s part of who we are. That’s toughness, that’s physicality. I think that’s a non-negotiable, period," Caley said.

This is a great expectation to set as the Texans should strive to be a physical team in the run game, even at the wide receiver position.

Caley is taking over as Houston's offensive coordinator, replacing Bobby Slowik, who was fired after the 2024 campaign.

Caley has spent time with the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. In the 2024 season, he served as the pass game coordinator for the Rams.

Caley takes over an offense that has a ton of talent and could have a breakout campaign. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is entering his third season, and he has led Houston to the playoffs in his first two years.

In the offseason, the Texans added talent in their receiver room around Nico Collins by trading for Christian Kirk and drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

Houston has promise on offense heading into the 2025 season, and Caley is setting strong expectations for his wide receiver room.

