NFL Insider Reveals Shocking 2025 Prediction for Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have been named as a "potential Super Bowl contender" by NFL Insider Albert Breer.
On the latest episode of his show, The Breer Report, Breer had the Texans as his surprise team heading into the 2025 season. He expressed confidence in their young defense, featuring stars like Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr., behind a defensive head coach in DeMeco Ryans.
Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter make up one of the best pass rush duos in the NFL, as they both had 11+ sacks in the 2024 season.
Breer admitted the offense needs improvement, but with C.J. Stroud under center, their new weapons, and their new offensive coordinator, Nick Caley, he believes they can become a Super Bowl contender.
General manager Nick Caserio has been aggressive this offseason in retooling the offense. Caserio added to the receiver room by trading for Christian Kirk and drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
The added weapons for Stroud under a new offensive coordinator could lead Houston to the next level.
The Texans have won the AFC South in Stroud's first two seasons and won a Wild Card game in each before falling in the Divisional Round.
If Stroud and the offense can take a jump this season, the Texans could emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL.
