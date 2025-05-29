Houston Texans Linked to Odd Trade for Top New York Jets Playmaker
The Houston Texans definitely had to retool their offense this offseason, as the unit was absolutely not up to snuff this past year.
Unfortunately, the Texans did not have a whole lot of financial flexibility, so they were forced to skirt around the issue, picking up auxiliary talents like Christian Kirk and Justin Watson rather than going for the top free agents and trade candidates available.
Houston did, however, strike big in the NFL Draft, landing wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as running back Woody Marks, and all three rookies will have a chance to contribute next season.
But is it possible the Texans could make another significant move heading into 2025? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated thinks so, naming them as a potential trade destination for New York Jets halfback Breece Hall, who Orr predicts will be dealt before the season opener.
"A handful of running back-needy teams—the Bengals, Chiefs, Texans and Cowboys—will get through camp and search to upgrade at the position, while the Jets will seek to pair Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis with a veteran still on the market who is looking to sign closer to the start of the regular season," Orr wrote.
What makes this such an odd proposition for Houston is the fact that it just drafted Marks, who starred at USC and has a chance to become an integral piece in the Texans' offense, especially as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Of course, Joe Mixon — who just made the Pro Bowl — is the featured back for Houston, so Hall certainly wouldn't be supplanting him. At least not next year.
Hall was disappointing in 2024 and has just one year remaining on his contract, so it seems rather unlikely that the Texans would part with a legitimate asset for him. If they can acquire him on the cheap, however, that could change things.
