Texans Get Good News on Injured Starting OT

The Houston Texans could be getting one of their starting offensive linemen back from injury during their Week 18 outing against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Texans left tackle Aireontae Ersery says he's "ready to go" for this weekend against the Colts, putting him on track to return after a one-week absence due to a thumb injury.

"After practice, Ersery stated he almost played against the Chargers and was given the choice to play or not and thought it was too soon to get back out there. Now, he emphasized he’s back and ready to go for Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts," Wilson wrote,

Aireontae Ersery Preparing to Play vs. Colts

Ersery was ruled out ahead of last week’s game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers due to a broken thumb he had to get surgery on during the lead-up to Week 18–– but it looks like he was nearly ready to get back into the mix the week of his surgery, yet wound up getting a one-game rest.

Ersery has started on the Texans’ offensive line for each of the 16 games he's started this season, mainly at left tackle, while Trent Brown has been the most prominent name to fill in as Houston's starting tackle on the right side.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) defends against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Brown, however, has also been dealing with an injury himself, being sidelined along with Ersery during their matchup against the Chargers with a knee injury.

And while it remains to be seen what the status holds for Brown leading up to Week 18, Ersery might be on the mend, giving the Texans at least one of their starting tackles back to play in Houston's attempt to steal the AFC South away from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ersery was a limited participant during the Texans' first practice of the week before facing the Colts, while Brown was a DNP. Seeing how their status develops over the course of the week will be key in determining their gameday availability–– kicking off at 12 p.m. MT in NRG Stadium.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!