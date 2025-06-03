Texans Daily

Texans Offseason Addition Had One Word to Describe New Offense

The Houston Texans will have a vastly different offense for the 2025 season.

Jared Koch

Jul 30, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans' offense underwent some big changes over the past few months of this NFL offseason.

You can go down the list: trading away Laremy Tunsil, drafting Jayden Higgins, bringing on a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, etc. Following a second playoff appearance and AFC South victory, the Texans' front office was far from complacent in adding or swapping out talent on the offensive side of the ball.

And in the beginning weeks of Texans OTAs, those in the building have already taken notice of how well this offense is taking shape through the start of the summer.

Among those to comment on the state of the Texans' offense was one of those earlier offseason additions, wide receiver Christian Kirk, who had one main trait to note when breaking down how he's seen this play-calling in OTAs: dynamic.

Kirk comes aboard from the Jaguars in a trade that brought him in for just the cost of a seventh-rounder. However, as the primary name to watch in Houston's slot role amid Tank Dell's injury, paired with some of the newfound motion in this offense, the stage could be set for a masterclass of a season from the Texans' new wideout.

During his last year out with Jacksonville, his year came to a close early due to a season-ending collarbone injury, limiting him to seven starts and logging 27 receptions for 379 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) tries to manuver past Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) duri
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) tries to manuver past Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the main focus in the offensive system in his previous seasons, like when he had over 1,000 yards in 2022, Kirk has proven to be extremely productive, and if he can get back to full health this coming year, the same could be had in this Texans scheme with a high-end talent under center like C.J. Stroud.

The Texans' offense will have a new lead mind in Nick Caley leading the charge, joining from one of the league's offensive juggernauts in the Los Angeles Rams and their staff. If any of their prowess can rub off onto Houston's scoring unit for the season ahead, this team will be in great hands to make their third-straight playoff appearance at year's end.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Texans HC Breaks Silence on Veteran CB's Shocking Retirement

MORE: Houston Texans Star Defender Lands Massive Ranking

MORE: Houston Texans' DB Shockingly Retires Before 2025 Season

MORE: Houston Texans Still Have One NFL Draft Pick Without Contract

MORE: Houston Texans' WR Room Receives Absolutely Wild Take

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News