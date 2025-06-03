Texans Offseason Addition Had One Word to Describe New Offense
The Houston Texans' offense underwent some big changes over the past few months of this NFL offseason.
You can go down the list: trading away Laremy Tunsil, drafting Jayden Higgins, bringing on a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, etc. Following a second playoff appearance and AFC South victory, the Texans' front office was far from complacent in adding or swapping out talent on the offensive side of the ball.
And in the beginning weeks of Texans OTAs, those in the building have already taken notice of how well this offense is taking shape through the start of the summer.
Among those to comment on the state of the Texans' offense was one of those earlier offseason additions, wide receiver Christian Kirk, who had one main trait to note when breaking down how he's seen this play-calling in OTAs: dynamic.
Kirk comes aboard from the Jaguars in a trade that brought him in for just the cost of a seventh-rounder. However, as the primary name to watch in Houston's slot role amid Tank Dell's injury, paired with some of the newfound motion in this offense, the stage could be set for a masterclass of a season from the Texans' new wideout.
During his last year out with Jacksonville, his year came to a close early due to a season-ending collarbone injury, limiting him to seven starts and logging 27 receptions for 379 receiving yards and a touchdown.
When the main focus in the offensive system in his previous seasons, like when he had over 1,000 yards in 2022, Kirk has proven to be extremely productive, and if he can get back to full health this coming year, the same could be had in this Texans scheme with a high-end talent under center like C.J. Stroud.
The Texans' offense will have a new lead mind in Nick Caley leading the charge, joining from one of the league's offensive juggernauts in the Los Angeles Rams and their staff. If any of their prowess can rub off onto Houston's scoring unit for the season ahead, this team will be in great hands to make their third-straight playoff appearance at year's end.
