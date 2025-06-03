Texans HC Breaks Silence on Veteran CB's Shocking Retirement
The Houston Texans saw one of their veteran offseason additions and cornerbacks call it a career on Monday with the announcement from Ronald Darby hanging it up at age 31.
It comes at a bit of a surprise to see Darby announcing his retirement before the season has started, following his signing to the Texans this summer on a one-year $2.5 million deal. However, after ten years of service, being a part of six franchises, and a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, the tenured league vet decided now was the best time to bow out.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke to the media during Houston's Tuesday OTA practice, sharing his thoughts on Darby's announcement.
"For Darby, with the decision that he made to retire, I know what that decision's like. It's not an easy decision, but I just want to wish Darby the best. I know it's a very difficult time to step away from the game that you love, whenever that decision comes. Whether it's voluntary, or it's your body saying you can't do it, it's difficult, because you've done it for such a long time, and I don't take that decision lightly."
Ryans, as a former ten-year player with a Defensive Rookie of the Year award to his name, knows exactly how tough facing the decision to hang up the cleats can be. And for Darby, that call just so happened to transpire within the midst of Texans OTAs.
Starting as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Darby had appeared in 118 games throughout his NFL career and started in 107, logging totals of 447 combined tackles, 12 TFLs, 106 PBUs, and eight interceptions.
Ryans also went on to hint that the Texans could be looking to add another corner in the mix to fill in for Darby's absence, which could be something to eye on closer to Houston's training camp later next month.
"When it comes to us and how do we fill the position? Yes, we'll look to add another corner," Ryans said. "Whether it's a veteran or another younger player, we'll look to add a guy."
