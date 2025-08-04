Texans Have One Must-Watch Training Camp Battle
The Houston Texans enter this training camp and season to come with a few questions on tap to answer before earning their third-straight AFC South victory, but of those questions in the mix, no concern may have landed more attention for this team than their offensive line.
After countless moves to ship in and ship out a variety of talent both in and outside of the line– headlined by their trade to ship Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, it's a drastically different unit for the Texans; one with hope to be steps better than last season's calamities, but also with uncertainty as to how proficient this new-look group ends up being.
And of course, with many moving pieces in the mix upfront, it places a huge emphasis on training camp that's now been underway for the past week-plus and the initial reps to come from it–– as that time on the field could be what determines who winds up as the Week One starters for this Texans offense.
ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime recently broke down the most notable position battle to be had on the Texans roster heading into the 2025 NFL season, where the situation at offensive tackle landed atop the list.
"There is a battle in Houston that features both tackle spots and involves rookie Aireontae Ersery, a second-round pick out of Minnesota," Bien-Aime wrote, "He's battling Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher, who are the starting left and right tackles, respectively. Fisher was a 2024 first-round pick and Robinson was a notable free agent signing. Last season, quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times, which was the second most in the league, and Houston revamped the unit in hopes to protect Stroud better. The Texans are high on Ersery, as they tried to trade up for him in the first round, according to league sources."
It comes down to three contenders for both sides of the Texans' offensive line: veteran Cam Robinson, second-year tackle Blake Fisher, and rookie Aireontae Ersery, each with their respective upside cases and chance to earn that starting nod.
Robinson has the most experience, is on the steepest contract, and proved to be a worthwhile left tackle last season when filling in for the Minnesota Vikings. Fisher has the most existing chemistry by being a part of this roster last season, and Ersery may have the most upside and physical talent of the three.
It's far from a position battle that's ironed itself out, and may take the length of three preseason games for the Texans to truly iron out their plans on that offensive front heading into the regular season. But, regardless of who Houston and DeMeco Ryans end up rolling out, as long as the result helps C.J. Stroud see better protection in the pocket than he found last season, this offseason's work will at least be a step in the right direction.
