Texans are Perfect Trade Destination for Jets Superstar WR
The Houston Texans are clearly going to be in need of receiving help this offseason, as Stefon Diggs is slated to hit free agency, and Tank Dell will probably miss all of 2025 with his knee injury.
Outside of Nico Collins, the Texans don't really have much at the wide receiver position, and with limited cap room, they probably won't be able to pursue Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin on the open market.
As a result, Houston may have to get creative with trades, and there is one potential trade candidate that makes perfect sense for the squad: New York Jets star Garrett Wilson.
Wilson could ultimately be in the trade block this offseason, as he appears to be disenchanted with his situation in New York. Whether or not the Jets actually move him remains to be seen, but he should be the Texans' No. 1 target.
Remember: Wilson and C.J. Stroud were teammates at Ohio State and formed quite a bond together, so the two stars already have chemistry.
Wilson is one of the more talented wide outs in the NFL and has logged over 1,000 yards in each of his first three professional seasons, most recently hauling in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
What's more, the 24-year-old is under team control through 2026, so if Houston acquires him, it would be able to have him for at least two seasons.
Of course, the Jets' asking price for Wilson would be exorbitantly high for that reason. New York does not have to move Wilson, so it will surely require a first-round draft pick and more in return for the youngster.
But for a Texans club in desperate need of some offensive assistance, it would be worth it, especially after the rather pedestrian sophomore campaign Stroud just endured.