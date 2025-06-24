Houston Texans Predicted to Be Active at NFL Trade Deadline
The Houston Texans have had a busy NFL offseason within recent months, doing a bit of work around the edges on this roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, in an effort to get this operation back to full speed after a season of bumps in the road.
However, while the Texans have been eager to get talent in the building to push for a Super Bowl run for the season ahead, don't be shocked if this group decides to move off of some key guys mid-way through next year, rather than getting more aggressive in their championship aspirations.
When stacking up five teams who could look to be sellers at this year's NFL trade deadline, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay threw the Texans right within the mix as prime candidates to get active on the market if the season starts turning sideways.
"While the Texans are still a strong bet to win their third consecutive AFC South title and could even make a good bit of noise in the playoffs if everything goes right this year, a poor start could rapidly lead to the team hosting a fire sale at the trade deadline," Kay wrote.
"If Houston continues to regress—the team opened last season 6-2 before a 4-5 stumble in the back half of the campaign—the front office can get a head-start on a roster overhaul, one that could see several well-compensated players shipped off in exchange for much-needed cap space," Kay wrote. "With inevitable extensions for Stroud and blossoming defensive superstar Will Anderson Jr.’s soon set to clog up the team’s books, the Texans would benefit significantly from exchanging aging vets for picks that can soon be converted into cost-effective replacements."
The Texans have the core pieces in place to be a competitive team once again, but if similar holes to last season appear while embarking across next year (C.J. Stroud's ups and downs, offensive line concerns), we've seen how the situation can get unorganized in this offense.
And in a much more competitive division to surround them after a productive past few months, the margin for error next season will be considerably smaller.
This Texans attack will have to be up to standard from start to finish on both ends, or else the aforementioned outcome could very well be in play to gut this roster, especially when factoring in the financial situation this team has now and for the future.
In the event all goes as expected for the Texans next season, they'll be on the verge of a third-straight AFC South victory without the urge to make some drastic roster decisions. But, there might be another outcome in the cards if the year doesn't start as smoothly as this front office anticipates.
