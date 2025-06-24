Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans Gets Surprising Hot Seat Update
It's been two years on the job for Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, and two seasons where the team has stamped their place in the postseason with a playoff victory, now going on a potential third time to accomplish the feat in the franchise's draft history.
However, while Ryans has certainly seen some success within his early time with the Texans, some have placed an interesting outlook on Houston's third-year head coach and his future job security with the team.
USA Today analyst Jason Camenker recently outlined his picks for the NFL coaches sitting on the hottest seats entering the 2025 season, and while Ryans didn't quite rank within the top ten of candidates, he was placed at the 12th spot on the list in a tier labeled "neutral seat."
"Ryans has led the Texans to back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two seasons. Growth from C.J. Stroud under a new offensive coordinator should help to safety entrench Ryans as the team's coach for years to come," Camenker wrote. "However, a step back could lead Ryans' seat to start warming up."
As of now, you'll see little to no chatter placing any concern on Ryans' status in Houston. This team is bought into his system, he's yet to miss a playoff appearance, and has a stage and roster set for maybe even a Super Bowl run if a few factors play in their favor. Yet, as coach turnover becomes more and more frantic around the NFL, situations around the league can change quickly, even when it may be a bit unexpected.
The Texans, while their team state sits in a good place with playoffs on the horizon once again, things were far from perfect last season. The offensive line was a mess, and C.J. Stroud saw a bit of regression from his previous rookie campaign that led to a step back of sorts for this unit, while still winning the AFC South.
Now in an improved AFC South, that margin for error is shrinking, which may now put Ryans to a more critical test this season than he's faced in years prior.
It's been a successful stint for Ryans in Houston so far, but as the team start to gain more expectations and any flaws become a bit more magnified for this Texans group, if things go off the rails at all through their 2025 season, perhaps the coaching situation could raise a few more eyebrows.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Have One Massive Position Battle to Watch
MORE: Former Houston Texans Star Slammed With Controversial Prediction
MORE: Texans-Cowboys Trade Proposal Sends Former Top Weapon to Dallas
MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Throws Amusing Jab at Bears' Caleb Williams
MORE: Texans Predicted to Cut Ties With Former Chiefs Weapon