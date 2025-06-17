Houston Texans Pressed to Make Huge Addition for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans have certainly been busy this offseason, doing a whole lot of roster reshuffling to prepare for a third straight AFC South division title run.
The Texans were very limited financially heading into free agency, so there was only so much Houston could do to improve its group in that regard, but the team did put together a very impressive NFL Draft haul, so most of the offseason work is done.
However, there is still time for the Texans to make another move or two, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is urging the squad to add another offensive lineman to help C.J. Stroud up front.
"It couldn't hurt to throw a few more veterans into the competition, either. While there aren't a ton of starters still on the open market, players like Brandon Scherff and Will Hernandez could help ensure the Texans leave camp with a quality line," Knox wrote.
Scherff is definitely the bigger name of the two linemen, seeing as how he is a five-time Pro Bowler with a First-Team All-Pro selectio under his belt.
The 33-year-old oddly remains available in free agency with training camp around the corner. Sure, Scherff may not be the same player he was during his prime years in Washington, but he is still a solid offensive lineman who can definitely help a contender.
Hernandez, meanwhile, played just five games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 thanks to a knee injury that ended his campaign. He does not have quite the resume that Scherff possesses, but he is a few years younger at 29.
Either way, Houston has multiple directions it can go here, and it would definitely make sense for the Texans to add another piece in the trenches.
