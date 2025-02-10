Houston Texans Receive Major Stefon Diggs Prediction
The Houston Texans are heading into a very important offseason for the future of the franchise. After dealing with major injury issues in 2024, they were still able to make it to the divisional round of the playoffs.
That gives hope that the Texans could take another step forward in 2025 with a strong offseason.
One of the biggest storylines surrounding Houston heading into the offseason has to do with veteran star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He tore his ACL after just eight games in 2024. Now, he's set to become a free agent.
Diggs could end up being the answer to the offensive problems that the Texans had. However, there is no telling how the 31-year-old wide receiver will fare coming back from the serious injury.
More than likely, he will get back to 100 percent, but that simply is not a guarantee.
With that being said, what should fans expect to see happen this offseason with Diggs? A new major prediction has been made.
Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today has predicted that Diggs will end up re-signing with Houston in free agency.
"The Texans' offense disappointed in 2024, leading to the firing of offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik," Brinkerhoff wrote. "Houston has replaced him by taking a branch off Sean McVay's coaching tree, hiring Nick Caley. With Tank Dell likely to miss the 2025 season and Diggs coming off a torn ACL, the Texans will need to find some reinforcements to take that next step."
He continued on and made his prediction for Diggs' upcoming free agency.
"Still, C.J. Stroud spoke glowingly of Diggs and it makes sense for the 31-year-old to return. Given the injury, it might also drive the price down on the receiver. Diggs staying put in Houston is probably the best outcome for both sides."
During the 2024 season, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in the eight games he played in. Those are solid numbers.
Simply re-signing Diggs should be a strong consideration for the Texans. Stroud clearly likes him and keeping him in town would keep some team chemistry intact.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Diggs this offseason. Don't be surprised if Houston decides to attempt to retain him.
