Houston Texans Have a New Potential Trade Target to Monitor
There have been a lot of questions surrounding the Houston Texans' offense heading into the upcoming NFL offseason. To take the next step as a team, the Texans will need to add more talent around C.J. Stroud.
Obviously, Stroud is one of the top up-and-coming star quarterbacks in the league. He has superstar talent, but he will only be able to accomplish as much as Houston gives him the ability to.
In the offseason, the Texans need to figure out what they're going to do at wide receiver. They also badly need to upgrade the offensive line.
Looking closer at wide receiver, the position has become a major concern.
Stefon Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL and will hit the open free agency market. Tank Dell suffered a brutal leg injury that has sidelined him indefinitely. He could miss the entire 2025 season.
With those two guys potentially out in 2025, Houston would be left with Nico Collins and John Metchie III as their top two wide receivers.
It's clear that the Texans need to add a wide receiver this offseason. Keeping Diggs could be the quick fix, but there are some other options as well.
Now, a new option may have been added to the table for Houston.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to open up trade discussions about wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
"Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason," Rapoport write. "While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way."
Samuel could be an intriguing option for the Texans. He is coming off of a down year, but he's still more than capable of being a playmaker. A change of scenery in a different offense might do him well.
During the 2024 season, Samuel ended up catching 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. In 2023, he played in 15 games as well, catching 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns.
At 29 years old, Samuel may not be a "superstar," but he's still capable of being a playmaker.
Depending on the price tag, Houston might be a team to keep a close eye in trade talks for Samuel this offseason.
