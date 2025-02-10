Houston Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Tight End
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans were not happy with how the 2024 NFL season ended. Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round was not what the team had in mind.
Even though they did lose, they dealt with a lot of adversity. Pulling off the wild card win over the Los Angeles Chargers was a major positive. All season long, the Texans couldn't catch a break.
Injuries to key offensive players like Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell took Stroud's biggest weapons away. Heading into the offseason, Houston will likely look to replenish its offense.
Bringing in more targets for Stroud would be wise. He is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL and he needs as much support as the Texans can give him.
With that in mind, who could Houston target to give Stroud those weapons?
In a new mock draft from Ryan Roberts of AtoZ Sports, he had the Texans bringing in Texas Longhorns dynamic tight end Gunnar Helm. With the No. 89 pick in the third round, he suggested the idea.
"Putting strong support around quarterback CJ Stroud continues to be a major priority. Helm presents a big body in the middle of the field, and also possesses some underrated YAC upside," Roberts wrote briefly.
During the 2024 college football season at Texas, Helm ended up having a big-time year. He racked up 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Helm possesses elite athleticism for a tight end his size. He is more than capable of being a possession security blanket and a big-play threat down the field.
While Houston would still be wise to target another wide receiver or two, adding Helm would be a step in the right direction for the offense.
Expect to see the Texans have an active offseason. They have been aggressive over the last couple of years and fans should not expect to see that change this year.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Have a New Potential Trade Target to Monitor
READ MORE: Houston Texans Star Makes Bold Statement About Team's Future
READ MORE: Houston Texans Must Re-Sign One Key Free Agent
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Explore Blockbuster Trade with Packers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Have Four Former Players in Super Bowl