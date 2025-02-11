Cooper Kupp Update Could Bode Well for Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are in for what could be a wild ride this offseason. After making it to the divisional round of the playoffs, there is still work to be done to create a Super Bowl team.
While there is work to be done, the Texans are not far off. They were a legitimate contender during the 2024 season. Making a couple of impact moves this offseason could give them a chance in 2025.
One of the big needs for Houston right now is finding more weapons for C.J. Stroud.
Stefon Diggs is set to enter free agency and is coming off of a torn ACL. At 31 years old, the Texans might be hesitant to bring him back depending on what his market ends up being. Tank Dell is also out indefinitely after suffering a gruesome leg injury late in the year.
That has led to rumblings that Houston could consider pursuing a big wide receiver move this offseason.
Cooper Kupp is going to be a name to watch. It has been announced that he will be traded this offseason. Could the Texans look to get involved?
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has provided an update on what Kupp's trade value might end up being this offseason.
“The interesting part here is that there’s a lot of money involved, $20 million and a $7.5 million roster bonus due in the middle of March,” Schefter said. “The Rams are willing to pay some of that money. I think when you speak to people around the league, they see Keenan Allen go last year for a fourth-round pick, and they believe that Cooper Kupp is in a similar situation.”
Should the asking price for Kupp end up being a fourth round pick, Houston should jump all over that.
Over the last few years, Kupp has struggled with injury issues. He hasn't played in more than 12 games in any of those seasons.
There is concern about that and the fact that Kupp is 31 years old himself, but he is at full health entering the offseason. Kupp would be an elite target for Stroud if he's on the field and healthy.
During the 2024 season, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers are still quality for playing in 12 games.
All of that being said, a low asking price like a fourth round pick would give the Texans a fighting chance to acquire him. He's certainly a name to keep an eye on and a healthy version of Kupp could help take the offense to the next level.
