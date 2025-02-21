Houston Texans Projected to Land WR Compared to Chris Olave
With the NFL offseason underway, the Houston Texans have been widely connected to many different wide receivers. Any fan following the team would know how badly the Texans are going to need to bring in wide receiver help this offseason.
Tank Dell is out indefinitely due to the gruesome leg injury that he suffered late in the year. Also, Stefon Diggs is a free agent this offseason and is coming off of an ACL tear.
Houston will need to make sure that they bring in another wide receiver or two to support star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Bringing in one in free agency, whether it's simply re-signing Diggs or targeting another option would be wise. However, they should still double down and pursue one early in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.
At this point in time, the Texans hold the No. 25 overall pick. An intriguing name to keep an eye on could be Texas Longhorns standout Matthew Golden.
CBS Sports has projected that Houston will take Golden in the first round in their new mock draft.
"One would expect that Stefon Diggs is gone, which means there is an opening on that offense," they wrote. "C.J. Stroud is always at his best when the offense is spread out and he is able to deliver the ball to a collection of pass catchers."
What kind of player is Golden? NFL.com has compared him to current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
"Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future."
During the 2024 college football season with Texas, Golden racked up 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. That playmaker ability was on full display.
He could very well end up being the piece that the Texans need for Stroud. In the future, he could end up developing into a legitimate star.
Only time will tell and there is no way of knowing how the 2025 NFL Draft will play out, but Golden would make a ton of sense for Houston. If he's there at No. 25, the Texans should strongly consider taking him.