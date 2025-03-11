Houston Texans Pull Off Massive Trade for Eagles Star Safety
Once again, the Houston Texans are making a major trade.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are trading for Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Houston is giving up lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick and is receiving a 2026 sixth-round pick in addition to the star defender.
In Gardner-Johnson, the Texans are getting a player that was a key defensive piece to the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team this past season. The 27-year-old started 16 games for Philly in 2024, logging 12 pass breakups, six interceptions, 59 tackles and a pick six. Gardner-Johnson was also a key vocal member of Philadelphia's defense.
Last offseason, Gardner-Johnson signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Eagles. He has two years remaining and is due $8.5 million in 2025 and $11.5 million in 2026.
The Texans have now lost three offensive line starters in the last week from a unit that gave up the fourth-most sacks in the NFL in 2024. Houston traded Laremy Tunsil away to the Commanders on Monday and cut Shaq Mason last week.
Green, turning 24 on Saturday, was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick by Houston in 2022, but has played in just 27 games in three years with the team. After starting 14 games in his rookie season, Green missed all of 2023 with a shoulder injury. In 2024, the guard played in 12 games and started nine.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Green is due $2.8 million this season.