Texans Pull Off Massive Trade with Commanders
The Houston Texans have made a blockbuster trade with the Washington Commanders in the beginning hours of free agency's opening.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are trading star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a package of picks.
For the full terms of the deal, the Commanders are sending a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Texans in return for Tunsil and a fourth-round pick.
As a result of the move, the Texans also clear up $13.85 million in cap space, freeing up more flexibility on the free agent market for the days ahead.
Tunsil, 30, has been a long-time staple of the Texans' offensive line at left tackle, logging 81 total starts in seven years of service along with five Pro Bowl selections, but now finds his way to a new situation alongside a surging Commanders core.
The blockbuster move raises significant questions about what's to come on the Texans' offensive line. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was the league's second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL through 2024 with 52 takedowns, and Houston has now let go of two veteran starters from last season in Tunsil and Shaq Mason.
Tons of time remains between now and the start of next season to get things right upfront, but it's becoming increasingly clear that this Texans front lines will be looking vastly different for the year ahead –– especially now as they move on one of their best tackles in franchise history.
