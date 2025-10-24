Texans Receive Big Update on 49ers QB Brock Purdy Status
It looks like the Houston Texans will be up against the San Francisco 49ers without their starting quarterback.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Brocky Purdy has been ruled out against the Texans with a toe injury.
It's the same toe injury that's kept Purdy out of the fold dating back to Week 2. The 49ers quarterback would suit up for one game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately being forced to the side across the last three weeks, and now, he'll be out a fourth-straight game in Houston, and sixth of the season.
Heading into this week of practice before facing the Texans, 49ers general manager John Lynch would note that Purdy was getting better each week, but didn't give a specific timeline for his quarterback's eventual return.
"He's doing a really good job, we're taking the appropriate measures and what I can tell you is he gets better each week, each day," Lynch said. "I do think we're getting closer to him returning but a hard timeline because it's kind of a feel thing and how he feels, that's still out there and [to be determined]."
However, that timeline will now be extended at least one more week, and leaves backup quarterback Mac Jones will be in line to start for his sixth game of the season against this stout Houston defense.
Mac Jones In Line to Start vs. Texans
Jones, through his showings so far this season, has remained relatively solid. In five contests so far, he's held down a 4-1 record as the 49ers placeholder QB1, throwing for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions, all on a 67.0% completion percentage.
While not the 49ers' typical lead at the quarterback spot, Jones will certainly be capable of holding down the fort for his San Francisco offense headlined by star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Along with Purdy, the 49ers have also ruled out wide receiver Ricky Pearsall for his fourth-straight game with a knee injury, leaving this San Francisco 49ers offense a bit depleted in multiple aspects heading into their Week 8 battle against the Texans.
It'll be a critical opportunity the Texans have in front of them to take advantage of. Following an ugly Monday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, to drop to 2-4 on the year, capturing a win at NRG Stadium on a short week against a beaten-up 49ers team could be the spark that lifts Houston back to life.
The Texans will have their own injuries to account for before kickoff, including their star wide receiver Nico Collins, who's been sidelined in practice due to a concussion suffered against the Seahawks. Time will tell how his status pans out, but at least for Purdy, he officially won't be a part of that action.
