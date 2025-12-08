Five Takeaways From Texans' Gritty Win Over Chiefs on SNF

The Houston Texans found their way to another grind-it-out victory in the final stretch of their Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, pulling out a 20-10 win for a fifth in a row, lifting them to an impressive 8-5 record and three games over .500.

A dominating defensive effort from the Texans wound up being what dictated the flow of the game. Kansas City scored their lowest point total on the season and felt the pressure of Houston's defense consistently. And while they came close to a valiant fourth-quarter comeback, the Chiefs dropped to 6-7, and their playoff hopes are beginning to look bleaker by the week.

Here are five of the biggest takeaways to gather from the Texans' fourth-straight win in the books, this time on the road in an environment like Arrowhead.

Texans Have Strong Trust in Woody Marks

No one on the offensive end for Houston saw more opportunities than rookie running back Woody Marks, who found his way to a season-high in touches for a single game with 28, logging over 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown as one of the biggest difference-makers on the offensive end as a whole.

Like last week's outing against the Indianapolis Colts, Marks' efficiency had its ups and downs, with the rookie only logging 2.6 yards per carry en route to nearly 30 touches. But it showed more than ever that the Texans coaching staff loves and has clear trust for what the USC product brings to the table, and as the season gets deeper, should only continue to get more involved in the offensive attack.

Nico Collins Continues to Make the Big Plays

For what seems to be a weekly occurrence at this point, Texans star wideout Nico Collins found his way to another big day within Houston's receiving core as the focal point of Houston's passing attack, having his fourth game within the past five with over 90 receiving yards.

In all, Collins finished with four catches on eight targets for 121 yards, and while he didn't get a touchdown to his name, he was a key piece in the Texans having a chance to move down the field.

Since returning from his midseason concussion, Collins has re-established himself as one of the best wideout talents in the NFL, in large part due to that explosive ability that keeps opposing defenses on their toes. Kansas City failed to keep him in check, and it makes for his third 100-yard day of the year.

Kamari Lassiter Clearly With No Limitations

After heading into the night listed as questionable with a foot injury, cornerback Kamari Lassiter would end up playing against the Chiefs on the opposite side of Derek Stingley Jr. And rather than showing any signs of rust, the second-year defensive back actually turned out to have one of the best games of his season.

Lassiter was second on the Texans for tackles (six), had a team-high two passes defended, and had another interception to add to his sophomore campaign total, and was a key piece in Houston holding the edge defensively throughout the night, especially through the air.

It remains to be seen if Lassiter can keep up that type of production further into the season, but against Kansas City, he proved to the world just why he and Stingley can be considered one of the most elite corner duos in the NFL.

Texans' Stout Defense Led to Sloppy Chiefs Offense

It was a defensive-driven game throughout the night that ultimately decided the fate of a Texans win. Houston cashed in for three turnovers, held the Chiefs to a 4-14 clip on third down, and perhaps most importantly, led Mahomes to have his worst game of the season, throwing for under 50% with his first three-interception game since 2022.

A lot of those limitations can be attributed to the seven drops from the Chiefs' receivers, which were certainly costly, but that didn't hold back the Texans defense from putting together the right pieces in the end.

The Texans had a couple of sacks, held down the air attack on both the ground and through the air, and in turn, have continued to find their way as being considered one of, if not the best defense in the NFL.

Texans Finally Push Their Way Into Playoff Picture

At long last, the Texans are finally in the AFC playoff picture after a daunting and challenging start to the season. Houston's extended their win streak to five games, that officially places them as the unofficial seventh seed, while the Chiefs fall back into near elimination from the postseason for the first time in years.

That's a major testament to head coach DeMeco Ryans and how those on the roster have remained resilient and contributed to winning football after dropping to 0-3 starting the year off to get where they are now. But the job's far from finished yet.

They'll have four games left on the horizon to keep the hot hand flowing, starting with their upcoming contest being at home against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. A sixth-straight win could very well be in the cards, and keep the positive momentum flowing for even a divisional win and home playoff game being in play for Houston as well.

