Houston Texans Receive Brutal Reality Check on Offensive Line
The Houston Texans went into the 2025 offseason with a clear mindset to make changes on their offensive line after a year of dysfunction within their five-man unit upfront.
At year's end, C.J. Stroud was the league's second-most sacked quarterback behind only Caleb Williams, and saw his season come to a close thanks to a Kansas City Chiefs team that posted eight sacks on the Texans quarterback in their divisional matchup. And with those events in mind, the Texans brass got to work.
Laremy Tunsil, one of the league's best tackles, was traded out of the mix after being a mainstay at the position in Houston for over half a decade. Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery was picked up at the back end of this year's second round, along with a bundle of veteran signings and a couple of trades within the trenches; a far from complacent past few months.
So, following the busy offseason, how do experts stack up the Texans' offensive line for 2025?
Not very well, at least at the tackle position.
In Pro Football Focus' latest offensive tackle rankings to stack up the top 30 talents at the position for next season, the Texans had no representation to be found.
It doesn't quite come as a total surprise that the Texans don't have that top-end credibility just yet after a wild offseason at the position. Veterans like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown could have a case themselves, and likely had a better ranking closer to three years ago, but they'll both be entering the season ahead on a one-year, "prove-it" deal in an effort to re-establish that respect as one of the better tackle talents out.
As for former Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil, traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason among the vast changes upfront, he did get a spot within the top ten, coming in as the eighth-best tackle in the NFL, per PFF's Zoltan Buday.
"While he has never been better than an above-average run blocker, Tunsil continues to be one of the best pass protectors in the NFL," Buday wrote. "During his six seasons with the Houston Texans, he earned a 92.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked first among 57 qualifying offensive tackles. He still ranked fourth with an 89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. Now, the 30-year-old will prove his mettle with the Commanders after being traded this offseason."
In the short term, it may sting a bit to see the Texans' long-term Pro Bowler in a different uniform for the year ahead, especially if Houston's offensive line continues to struggle as it did last season, or perhaps even see a decline in production without his presence.
The true state of the Texans' offensive line is largely a wait-and-see situation until this group gets on the field for the 2025 season, where then this front office's work can really be put to the test.
