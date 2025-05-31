Texans Could Pursue Sudden Blockbuster Trade for Pro Bowl Weapon
The Houston Texans understood heading into the offseason that their offense needed some tweaking, but the problem was that the Texans entered free agency with limited cap room.
As a result, Houston has only been able to make fringe moves, such as trading for wide receiver Christian Kirk and signing fellow receiver Justin Watson. The Texans did, however, land wide outs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as running back Woody Marks in the NFL Draft, so it's not like they came up empty-handed.
That being said, after C.J. Stroud struggled so much during his sophomore campaign, you just can't help but think that Houston needs to get more aggressive in surrounding him with more weapons.
Could that mean pursuing a blockbuster trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts?
The Falcons have been receiving trade inquiries on Pitts, and while Atlanta has not been quick to act on any of them, moving the former first-round pick might make sense.
Why? Because Pitts is entering the final year of his contract, and he has actually been pretty disappointing for the Falcons since making the Pro Bowl during his rookie season.
The 24-year-old is definitely talented, but he hasn't exactly lived up to expectations the past several seasons. Injuries and Atlanta's shaky quarterback situation over the year have certainly played a role, but you get the feeling Pitts might not be much longer for the Falcons.
That could open the door for the Texans to swoop in and complete a trade for the University of Florida product, particularly if he can be had for a Day 3 pick (which is entirely possible).
Yes, Houston has Dalton Schultz at the tight end position, but Schultz has been a bit underwhelming for the Texans. Even still, Houston can run some two tight-end sets, which would provide Stroud with some extra blocking up front (Lord knows he needs it) as well as a couple of easy targets on short and intermediate routes.
Heck, given Pitts' athletic ability, the Texans could even line him up wide while still keeping Schultz along the line, so there are multiple avenues Houston can tinker with when it comes to Pitts.
The Texans also have a young tight end in Brevin Jordan who may interest Atlanta, so Houston can sweeten the pot by attempting to include him — or potentially even rookie tight end Luke Lachey — in a potential trade package.
Pitts absolutely makes sense for the Texans, and it's something they should at least consider if he truly becomes available.
