Houston Texans' WR Addition Receives Incredibly Odd Take
The Houston Texans completely revamped their receiving corps this offseason, acquiring new players via all different avenues in an attempt to replace the losses of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, the latter of whom will be sidelined for all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury.
The Texans swung a trade for Christian Kirk, signed Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios in free agency and selected Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft. Nico Collins is still aboard, of course, but the rest of Houston's wide receiver room is very fresh.
As a result, there will be a very interesting training camp battle when it comes to determining who stays and who goes for Houston, and recently, Richard Louis of House of Houston offered a pretty strange take when it came to Watson, who signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Texans back in March.
Louis argued that Watson is underpaid and that he could ultimately represent a pivotal piece for Houston this coming season.
"Watson is a reliable veteran who can stretch the field and has experience playing in big games," Louis wrote. "The Texans want to take that next step, and having guys like Watson on the team goes a long way. Even though he's not going to be a consistent weapon in the passing game weekly, his experience and knowledge will go a long way. That's something you can't put a price on."
While that may be true, let's keep in mind it wasn't long ago that Watson was viewed as a potential cut candidate in Houston's crowded wide receiver field.
Yes, Watson has big-game experience from his Kansas City Chiefs days, capturing back-to-back Super Bowl championships during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, but last year, he logged just 22 catches for 289 yards and a couple of touchdowns. And that was in a Chiefs offense that sorely lacked options in the aerial attack last season.
The 29-year-old could ultimately serve as a wily veteran presence for the Texans in 2025, but going as far to call him "underpaid" is probably a stretch.
