Houston Texans Have One Massive Question Left to Answer
The Houston Texans have been hard at work this summer in trying to fix this offensive unit up after a year of ups and downs on that side of the ball within multiple areas.
And for the most part, Houston stayed far from complacent in their efforts to change the outlook on the offensive end for next season. The front office made big changes all around C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, even with a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley from the Los Angeles Rams coming aboard, hopefully giving this unit the leg-up needed following a year of regression on the scoring end.
However, throughout a busy offseason of work on that end, the Texans are still faced with one significant question to answer in the eyes of The Athletic's Mike Jones: Will a retooled offensive line better protect C.J. Stroud?
"After surrendering a combined 90 sacks in C.J. Stroud’s first two NFL seasons, the Texans underwent an offensive line overhaul, trading away Laremy Tunsil and acquiring veteran left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Laken Tomlinson and center Jake Andrews while also drafting rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery," Jones wrote. "Texans coaches are still doing some tinkering. Ersery saw time at both tackle positions during offseason practices. And with new offensive coordinator Nick Caley learning on the go, it could take some time for this line to fully jell. The hope is that the retool leads to another AFC South title and a deep playoff run after two divisional round exits."
The offensive line in front of Stroud has undoubtedly been the biggest talking point of the Texans' offseason so far, and if all holds to form, will likely continue until this new-and-improved group finally takes the field on Week One.
The Texans have fair questions to answer on their group upfront concerning just how prepared they may be to take that aspired step up from their 2024 season of turbulence. Getting rid of Laremy Tunsil in a trade to the Washington Commanders is one thing, but when it comes to making adjustments at nearly all five positions starting offensive line, then the expectations start to get a bit foggy.
It's a major season on the horizon for the Texans, and how it may start and finish with just how well this offensive line pans out.
