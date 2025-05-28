Houston Texans Reveal Another Summer Practice Opponent
The Houston Texans will have not one, but two joint practices this preseason in the weeks ahead of their 2025 campaign.
According to Texans insider Jonathan M. Alexander, the Texans have scheduled a practice with the Detroit Lions before their August 23rd preseason road matchup.
On Tuesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced their joint practice against the Texans to be scheduled before their second preseason game in Houston, marking the third-straight year of the Texans hosting a joint practice during the preseason, and now they'll have a second to add to their schedule.
Preseason and camp can be an overlooked component of any NFL season, being just a prelude to the real action. Yet, for those in the building, it can be a perfect time to get their feet wet and with an early look at the roster after a summer of development and offseason turnover. In joint practices like the Texans will now have alongside the Lions, it's just one more shot to have some nice competition facing not-so-familiar players before the regular season ensues.
Detroit and Houston matched up once during the 2024 campaign, one that ultimately ended in a 23-26 defeat for the Texans behind Jared Goff's 240 yards and two touchdowns. This time around won't have as high stakes, but will offer a chance to get one last look at both sides in their third of three preseason games.
The Texans and Lions will face off in their last preseason showings before the regular season officially gets underway on August 23rd at noon CT in Ford Field.
