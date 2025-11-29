Texans' C.J. Stroud Shrugs Off Injury Concerns Before Return

C.J. Stroud's return to the Houston Texans as the starting quarterback is bound to be a welcomed one, but the nature of any head injury always means mental hurdles will also have to be overcome.

On Friday, Stroud was fronting up to the obvious barriers that will be put in front of him as he steps back into the field for the first time in three weeks, but downplayed the negatives that may come with the process of getting back into the action after a long time away.

“Just play. I think when you think about getting hurt, you think about bad things when bad things happen," Stroud said. "I'm going to play free and try my best to trust my instincts, do what I can and, of course, stay healthy."

"I want to put my team in a position to win. So, I'm going to do that and whatever happens, happens. But I've trusted I play this game the right way and I know when to slide, when not to. Or try to do my best to protect myself as well. But I'm not going to second-guess that and [I’m] just [going to] try to go play fast and have fun.”

Stroud missing three games could very well have derailed the Texans' entire season, which makes Davis Mills deserving of some major credit for not only holding the fort, but for successfully propelling the Texans firmly back into contention.

But with the duties that come with being the backup quarterback Mills can only now watch as Stroud looks to cultivate the vibrant green shoots of playoff recovery he helped plant.

At the very least, Mills will be glad to hear that Stroud is grateful to be returning to a team that's been reborn and is now within striking distance of its key rivals.

“I think it's amazing. I think at the right time, you see guys step up and start to take more on their plate and rise to the occasion. I think it's dope," Stroud said. "Of course, we didn't start off the best. But I think when you know what type of team we have, we're very talented and we're a couple of plays away each game of winning."

"Then, of course, you're also a couple of plays away from losing. I think the better we finish, the better results we have. That was something that stuck out to me as well.”

Alongside running the inherent risk of getting his bell rung again, Stroud is well aware that he needs to get into some kind of rhythm like he was starting to find just as he got injured.

Thankfully, Stroud has been back taking practice snaps all week, and that's no small mercy when you're facing the division-leading Indianapolis Colts. Reminding himself to do the basics right might sound overly simplistic, but Stroud is clearly determined to make up for lost time in the most judicious manner possible.

“I think doing the little things right, taking care of the football, getting it out of my hand, going through my progressions, my reads, being clean in the communication in the huddle and just trusting myself, trusting my instincts," Stroud said. "Being confident and trusting my God-given talent and go from there."

"I think I'll be able to catch my mojo back, but I don't know when. Hopefully, it's the first play of the game, but whatever it is, I'm going to keep fighting and try to find my rhythm.”

