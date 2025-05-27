Texans, Panthers Announce Joint Practice Before Preseason Matchup
It looks like the Houston Texans will be taking the practice field alongside the Carolina Panthers in preparation for their second preseason battle of the season.
Panthers second-year head coach Dave Canales announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Texans would be hosting Carolina for a joint practice in advance of their August 16th preseason game.
"That'll be a great one, you know," Canales said of the Panthers' preseason matchup. "It's warm here; it's really warm in Houston. I was in Tampa for a year, but I've also heard Houston just gives you that good work, and the humidity and the heat will be great, especially opening up at Jacksonville. So it'll be a great opportunity for us to get on the road."
While preseason and training camp can often be an overlooked part of any NFL season, for those in the building, it makes for a perfect time to get their feet wet and get an early look at the roster after an offseason of changes and a summer of development. And for joint practices, it's just another shot to produce high-end competition against not-so-familiar faces before the real action gets underway.
While it was a bit higher stakes than a preseason matchup, the last time the Texans and Panthers faced off came in October 2023 when the Panthers came on top 15-13, one in which Bryce Young led the way with 235 passing yards and a passing touchdown.
For the Texans, it'll be their third straight year of hosting a joint camp session ahead of preseason. Their August 16th contest vs. Carolina will be one of their three preseason games before their 2025 regular season, with matchups scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Houston will officially start their regular season on September 9th when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: ESPN Places Houston Texans Rivalry Game Among Must-Watch Matchups
MORE: Houston Texans Fans Will Love This AFC South Outlook
MORE: Houston Texans' Big Offseason Move Among ESPN's Top NFL Storylines
MORE: Houston Texans Make Major Decision on Second-Round Pick's Future
MORE: Texans' Pass Rusher Who Leads NFL in Unique Stat Named Top Trade Piece