Houston Texans Reveal Massive New Uniform News
It looks like the Houston Texans will have some brand-new uniforms set to be unveiled in the near future.
During a Texans season ticket holder event in Houston on Monday, Cal and Hannah McNair revealed that the team would be receiving a new batch of rivalry jerseys ahead of the 2026 season.
"I know the NFL announced a rivalry uniform, they're starting it this year, and we get to do ours in 2026 against a division rival," Hannah McNair said. "We're currently working on those uniforms, so, should be fun. All H-Town pride, but we're looking forward to that."
The NFL announced earlier this offseason that this coming year would mark the first batch of "Rivalries" uniforms across the league, starting with all-new sets for teams in the AFC East and NFC West during the 2025 season. The series is to be shown off in divisional matchups to elevate the optics of high-stakes rivalry games, but now adding a bit of extra flair.
Houston won't get their chance at donning those uniforms this go-around, but their time is seemingly right around the corner.
With Houston preparing to get their own set of "Rivalries" uniforms, that also likely marks the same for each of the Texans' AFC South division-mates, including the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, perhaps with another NFC division to pair with.
The Texans recently enacted a refresh on their uniforms as early as before the 2024 season, revealing a major and long-awaited overhaul to their home, away, alternate, and Color Rush editions. Less than one calendar year later, Houston is primed to add at least one more into the mix.
While the Texans are still seemingly in the beginning stages of their development process for these new threads, prepare for a brand new batch of uniforms to be rolling out for Houston in 2026.
