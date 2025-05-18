Houston Texans Nearly Completed Another Blockbuster Trade
The Houston Texans were very busy during the NFL Draft, making multiple trades, the biggest of which was trading down from the 25th overall pick.
But prior to also trading up for the 48th selection in the second round, the Texans nearly completed another deal with the New England Patriots.
ESPN's Mike Reiss has reported that Houston offered the Patriots a blockbuster package for pick No. 38, offering pick Nos. 58 and 79 as well as a 2026 third-rounder.
New England ultimately rebuffed the Texans' attempts and settled on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. Houston then completed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire No. 48, where they took Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery.
Of course, that begs the question as to who Houston was planning on nabbing at No. 38. Is it possible that the Texans were trying to land Ersery even though they were able to bag him 10 picks later? Or did they have something else in mind?
Remember: Houston took Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins at No. 34, so it seems somewhat unlikely that it would have taken another wide out at that spot, unless the Texans had their sights set on Missouri's Luther Burden II, who went to the Chicago Bears at No. 39.
Whatever the case may be, Houston pieced together an impressive haul during the NFL Draft, providing C.J. Stroud with some enticing weapons while also addressing other areas of need.
We'll see how things shake out for the Texans next season.
