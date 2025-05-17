Houston Texans Connected to Former DPOY in Jarring Twist
You wouldn't think the Houston Texans would need any more help in their secondary, as they boast one of the best defensive backfields in football.
The Texans were already loaded at cornerback and safety heading into the offseason, but they still added C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade, and they also picked up a pair of defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Could they be looking to add more?
Nick Halden of House of Houston feels it's a possibility, linking the Texans to free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year award winner.
"While the team's biggest position of need is adding guards to further Stroud's protection, the secondary could use improved depth as well," Halden wrote. "Gilmore offers depth and a defender that you can use in a number of ways. At this stage of his career, the veteran's price tag isn't going to be out of Houston's comfort zone and would be an easy improvement to make."
Let's be clear: cornerback is absolutely not a pressing need for Houston. DeMeco Ryans' club is well-covered at the position with Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, and veterans Ronald Darby and Tremon Smith provide valuable depth options. Plus, the Texans selected USC cornerback Jaylin Smith in the fourth round of the draft.
That being said, it could never hurt for a Super Bowl hopeful to add another experienced piece, and Gilmore is probably the best free-agent corner remaining.
The 34-year-old spent the 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, registering 56 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended in 15 games.
Gilmore may not the same All-Pro-caliber defender he once was, but he is still a very dependable player who could absolutely help the Texans.
