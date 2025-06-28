Texans Daily

Houston Texans Rookie Still in Rare Company Before Training Camp

The Houston Texans rookie is in an exclusive group ahead of training camp.

Jared Koch

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
With less than a month to go until training camps begin to kick off across the NFL, one Houston Texans rookie remains in a class of only two second-rounders to accomplish a rare contract feat at this point in the offseason.

Only two second-round picks selected in April's NFL Draft have agreed to terms on their rookie contracts, a class that only includes Texans' wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Higgins made history earlier this offseason when he became the first second-rounder ever to get a fully guaranteed rookie contract, which was soon followed up by Schwesinger becoming the second to accomplish the feat in his respective deal. However, it's from there where contracts around the league begin to get sticky.

Guys like New Orleans Saints second-round quarterback Tyler Shough now also look to find a fully guaranteed contract on his deal– the 40th-overall pick in this year's draft and potential starter under center during their 2025 season, perhaps making a good case for him to get those guarantees.

But, if Shough gets those terms in his deal, then those players unsigned between picks 35 and 39 would seemingly expect the same on their contract, and so on.

It's a storyline that's been brewing for the past couple months of the NFL offseason without a clear resolution in play just yet, and one that's even looped in Houston's second round two selection in Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, who also remains without a contract in the bundle of rookies who have yet to put pen to paper.

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In reality, it's likely a situation that gets ironed out before teams take the field for their training camp, but it still looks to be something worth keeping an eye on in the weeks leading up to the action. preparing for next season.

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

