Houston Texans Rookie Still in Rare Company Before Training Camp
With less than a month to go until training camps begin to kick off across the NFL, one Houston Texans rookie remains in a class of only two second-rounders to accomplish a rare contract feat at this point in the offseason.
Only two second-round picks selected in April's NFL Draft have agreed to terms on their rookie contracts, a class that only includes Texans' wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
Higgins made history earlier this offseason when he became the first second-rounder ever to get a fully guaranteed rookie contract, which was soon followed up by Schwesinger becoming the second to accomplish the feat in his respective deal. However, it's from there where contracts around the league begin to get sticky.
Guys like New Orleans Saints second-round quarterback Tyler Shough now also look to find a fully guaranteed contract on his deal– the 40th-overall pick in this year's draft and potential starter under center during their 2025 season, perhaps making a good case for him to get those guarantees.
But, if Shough gets those terms in his deal, then those players unsigned between picks 35 and 39 would seemingly expect the same on their contract, and so on.
It's a storyline that's been brewing for the past couple months of the NFL offseason without a clear resolution in play just yet, and one that's even looped in Houston's second round two selection in Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, who also remains without a contract in the bundle of rookies who have yet to put pen to paper.
In reality, it's likely a situation that gets ironed out before teams take the field for their training camp, but it still looks to be something worth keeping an eye on in the weeks leading up to the action. preparing for next season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Star Predicted to Be in DPOY Race
MORE: Best-Case Scenario for Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud Revealed
MORE: 49ers Came Close to Signing Texans DB
MORE: Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb's Contract Details Speak Volumes
MORE: Former Houston Texans Star Slammed With Controversial Prediction