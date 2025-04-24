Texans Daily

Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have made a draft pick trade with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ben Cooper

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans helmets sit on an equipment trunk during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have made a trade with the Cleveland Browns involving draft picks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans are acquiring a 2025 fifth-round pick (166) and a 2027 fifth-round pick while sending two 2025 sixth-round picks (179 and 216) and a 2025 seventh-round pick (255) to the Browns.

While this isn't a big draft day trade, the Texans are moving up to the fifth round on Day 3 and acquired a future fifth-round pick. They gave up their late Day 3 picks, with two sixth-round selections and a seventh-round pick.

General manager Nick Caserio has consistently shown aggressiveness with draft-day trades as he's now made 19 during his tenure.

After making this trade, the Texans now shift their focus to the first round of the NFL Draft tonight. Houston holds the 25th pick in the first round, but with Caserio's history, they could move up or down depending on how the draft board falls.

The priority for the Texans will be to continue building around quarterback C.J. Stroud, as he has led them to back-to-back Divisional Round appearances.

While this is the first draft day trade Houston has made, don't be surprised if they make another in the first round.

