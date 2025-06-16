Houston Texans Rookie Under Immense Pressure in First Season
The Houston Texans made a major upgrade to their offensive side of the ball this past week with their signing of running back Nick Chubb to a one-year, $5 million contract, adding a four-time Pro Bowler and another strong runner to implement into a backfield already held down by Joe Mixon.
However, with that addition, there now comes a bit of extra pressure for one Texans rookie to turn heads in training camp in an effort to carve out an expanded role for his first year in the mix.
That player may be none other than Texans fourth-round running back, Woody Marks, who Bleacher Report's Damian Parson labeled among the NFL's top six rookies facing the most pressure for the 2025 season.
"The pressure is on Marks because the Texans signed former Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb to a one-year deal," Parson wrote. "A healthy Chubb and Mixon pairing is a strong rushing duo. Where does Marks fit in? He would still be the best pure pass-catcher in the room, but Mixon is a well-versed receiving back out of the backfield. He has 319 receptions over his eight-year career. There’s a chance Marks doesn't receive the snap share initial expectations suggested."
"In training camp, he must prove to the Texans' coaching staff that he is the best option on passing downs," Parson continued. "The 24-year-old should impress them when matched up with a linebacker in coverage, but demonstrating that he is reliable to stay in and protect CJ Stroud will strengthen his case for playing time alongside the two veteran ball-carriers. While Marks isn't the starter, there's a role he can play in this offense. But he has to prove his worth when the pads begin to pop next month."
Marks was able to get his feet wet within the Texans offense during minicamps and OTAs, but now with training camp on the horizon comes the true test of how a rookie contributor may factor into the lineup for year one. The USC product will inevitably see his role take a hit now that Chubb is set to eat a few of those touches on the ground, but as a pass-catcher and a weapon for C.J. Stroud is where he can find his niche for 2025.
If Marks doesn't burst onto the scene early, and Mixon and Chubb find their way to those initial reps, it may lead to a tall mountain to clim for the Texans rookie to find an increase in snaps throughout his first year in the fray.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans' New DB May Have Just Thrown Shade at Eagles' Jalen Hurts
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Fires Brutal Shot at Former Team
MORE: Houston Texans Lineman Gets Candid on Strange Toxic Culture Rumors
MORE: Houston Texans RB Receives Depressing Outlook Amid Buzz
MORE: Houston Texans Star Shares Candid Thoughts on New Contract