Texans Daily

Houston Texans Running Back's Future Very Much in Doubt

This Houston Texans' roster spot could be in jeopardy after the team's recent moves this offseason.

Dylan Feltovich

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s been quite the career so far for Houston Texans’ running back Dameon Pierce.

After rushing for 939 yards in his rookie season, the former fourth rounder out of Florida has slowly lost his role within the offense. Pierce finished his 2023 campaign with a limited role, ending the year with just 416 yards on 145 carries. With the new regime in Houston, general manager Nick Caserio made the move to sign Joe Mixon last offseason.

Mixon took full advantage of the heavy workload, becoming the organization's first running back since Carlos Hyde to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season. However, the acquisition completely diminished any opportunities for Pierce while he’s on his rookie contract.

In addition to selecting former USC running back Woody Marks in the 2025 NFL draft, rumors have begun swirling on the potential of Houston targeting veteran J.K. Dobbins in free agency. Whether these rumors are true or not, it's clear that Pierce's time with the Texans is coming to a close.

But the 25-year-old still has potential, which could be beneficial for a team looking for a bruiser back. He thrived in a backup running back role, as he recorded 7.3 yards per carry in his 40 attempts. One playoff team that could use a back like him is the Kansas City Chiefs, who lacked depth at the position once Isiah Pacheco suffered an injury midseason in 2024.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Make Painful WR Trade

MORE: Houston Texans Reveal C.J. Gardner-Johnson's New Jersey Number

MORE: Texans' Expensive Offseason Addition Slammed With Brutal Reality Check

MORE: Houston Texans' Most Underappreciated Player Revealed

MORE: Houston Texans Have One Rookie Poised for Massive First Season

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/News