Houston Texans Running Back's Future Very Much in Doubt
It’s been quite the career so far for Houston Texans’ running back Dameon Pierce.
After rushing for 939 yards in his rookie season, the former fourth rounder out of Florida has slowly lost his role within the offense. Pierce finished his 2023 campaign with a limited role, ending the year with just 416 yards on 145 carries. With the new regime in Houston, general manager Nick Caserio made the move to sign Joe Mixon last offseason.
Mixon took full advantage of the heavy workload, becoming the organization's first running back since Carlos Hyde to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season. However, the acquisition completely diminished any opportunities for Pierce while he’s on his rookie contract.
In addition to selecting former USC running back Woody Marks in the 2025 NFL draft, rumors have begun swirling on the potential of Houston targeting veteran J.K. Dobbins in free agency. Whether these rumors are true or not, it's clear that Pierce's time with the Texans is coming to a close.
But the 25-year-old still has potential, which could be beneficial for a team looking for a bruiser back. He thrived in a backup running back role, as he recorded 7.3 yards per carry in his 40 attempts. One playoff team that could use a back like him is the Kansas City Chiefs, who lacked depth at the position once Isiah Pacheco suffered an injury midseason in 2024.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Make Painful WR Trade
MORE: Houston Texans Reveal C.J. Gardner-Johnson's New Jersey Number
MORE: Texans' Expensive Offseason Addition Slammed With Brutal Reality Check
MORE: Houston Texans' Most Underappreciated Player Revealed
MORE: Houston Texans Have One Rookie Poised for Massive First Season