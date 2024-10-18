Texans' Second Injury Report Familiar Before Packers Game
The Houston Texans are up for a tall task as they head north to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Sitting at 5-1 on the season, the Texans' record could take a hit if they're not ready to roll into Lambeau Field on Sunday. Should they win, though, they'd be off to their best start in a season since 2012.
The Texans are gearing up for the contest, though their injury report was just as length on Thursday as it was on Wednesday, with only one limited participant practicing in full in the club's second practice. Here's Thursday's practice report:
DNP:
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
- WR Robert Woods, foot
- CB Kamari Lassiter, shoulder
- LB Henry To’oTo’o, concussion
- DB Jimmie Ward, groin
- DL Foley Fatukasi, shoulder
LP:
- RB Joe Mixon, ankle
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips, hip
For the second straight practice, Joe Mixon was a limited participant. While it is encouraging that he's practicing in some capacity, it's unfortunate for the squad that his ankle injury is still bothering him. Last week, he rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries and cashed in on two touchdowns. His impact on the offense was huge, and the Texans would love to get it back.
Outside of wide receiver Robert Woods, the other five non-participants from this week's practices are all on the defensive side of the ball, impacting all three layers of the defense. Their depth, or lack thereof, will shine against the Packers if the Texans' defense limps into the game with a handful of injuries.
Taking on the Packers won't be easy, as they've got a talented squad, but Houston can really make their stamp as a contender should they get off to their best start since 2012.
With the Texans hitting the road for this game, the Packers are a 2.5-point favorite over Houston. Having six non-participants in Thursday's practice and knowing superstar wide receiver Nico Collins will miss his second game on Injured Reserve doesn't quite help the Texans' chances.
