NFL Trade Grades: Texans Get Mixed Reviews on Cam Akers Deal
The Houston Texans are shaking up their roster, sending veteran reserve running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 pick swap.
The Texans will get a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-round selection.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox graded the deal, giving the Texans a "C" for their return.
"This is a less-valuable move for the Texans, though not altogether puzzling," Knox writes. "Houston saw the return of Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) in Week 6, and both played extremely well—each topped 75 rushing yards and found the end zone. ... The Texans also have a capable third back in Dare Ogunbowale. While a team with Super Bowl aspirations can rarely afford to dump experienced depth—Akers appeared in five games with two starts this season—keeping him on the active roster for the next 11 weeks might not have been feasible."
Across five games (two starts), Akers ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries. He also had four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.
While the Texans could have kept Akers for depth purposes, all parties get something out of the deal and all can move on a better path moving forward.
