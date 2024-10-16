Texans Daily

NFL Trade Grades: Texans Get Mixed Reviews on Cam Akers Deal

The Houston Texans traded running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Cam Akers (22) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are shaking up their roster, sending veteran reserve running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 pick swap.

The Texans will get a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-round selection.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox graded the deal, giving the Texans a "C" for their return.

"This is a less-valuable move for the Texans, though not altogether puzzling," Knox writes. "Houston saw the return of Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) in Week 6, and both played extremely well—each topped 75 rushing yards and found the end zone. ... The Texans also have a capable third back in Dare Ogunbowale. While a team with Super Bowl aspirations can rarely afford to dump experienced depth—Akers appeared in five games with two starts this season—keeping him on the active roster for the next 11 weeks might not have been feasible."

Across five games (two starts), Akers ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries. He also had four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.

While the Texans could have kept Akers for depth purposes, all parties get something out of the deal and all can move on a better path moving forward.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

