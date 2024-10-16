Texans Daily

Texans Reveal First Injury Report Before Packers Game

The Houston Texans are gearing up for a tough Week 7 matchup.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans look like a legitimate contender. They squeaked by their first four wins, earning a solid 4-1 record through five games. In Week 6, they picked up their first blowout victory of the season, defeating the New England Patriots 41-21 behind an electric offensive performance.

Now, the Texans have a big win to build off of, but they're heading into a tough environment for their Week 7 battle. They take on the Green Bay Packers on the road for their next game, and playing at Lambeau Field certainly won't be easy.

Remaining healthy, especially the offense, will be key for Houston. With Nico Collins heading into his second game on Injured Reserve, it'll take all hands on deck -- as it did in Week 6 -- to replace his impact.

Here's how the Texans first injury report of the week played out:

DNP:

  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
  • WR Robert Woods, foot
  • CB Kamari Lassiter, shoulder
  • LB Henry To’oTo’o, concussion
  • DB Jimmie Ward, groin
  • DL Foley Fatukasi, shoulder

LP:

  • RB Joe Mixon, ankle
  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips, hip
  • OT Laremy Tunsil, ankle

While Joe Mixon made an incredible return in Week 6, him being limited with the ankle injury signals that it's not 100 percent healed. Still, he was able to rush for 102 yards on 13 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

With Dameon Pierce being a full participant, the club still has comfort with their rushing attack, though Mixon should be able to get back to being a full participant by the time the game arrives.

Having six non-participants is far from ideal, too, especially with so many injuries taking place on the defensive side of the ball. Whether any of those guys work their way back from their injury or not is something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

The Texans are underdogs rolling into Green Bay on Sunday.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

