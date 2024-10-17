Texans Daily

Texans DE Suspended; What's Next?

The Houston Texans have some re-arranging to do on the defensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles from Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles from Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are in need of some reshuffling on the defensive line after it was announced that veteran defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Edwards is set to miss the the next month of action for the Texans, but the team has a plan to retaliate in his absence.

“It’s unfortunate that [DT] Mario [Edwards Jr.] isn’t here with us," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Mario is playing really good ball for us and we just let the suspension play itself out. We will have guys step up in their role, we get [DT] Kurt Hinish back, added to the roster. We got [DE] Denico [Autry] in, we will continue to role our d-line as we have all year.”

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Proud' of Will Anderson Jr.

Edwards, 30, recorded a season-high eight tackles in the team's Week 6 win against the New England Patriots, nearly matching his total from the previous five games (10). He also has two sacks to his name on the season, which will hurt the team overall.

That being said, having Denico Autry return from his own six-game suspension is huge for the Texans, and he'll look to make his team debut in Week 7. Hinish will also add some depth back to the defensive line, giving the team a deep group going into this week's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Praises Packers QB Jordan Love

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans DE Suspended Four Games

• Texans RBs Could Be Scary at Full Health

• Texans Reveal First Injury Report Before Packers Game

NFL Trade Grades: Texans Get Mixed Reviews on Cam Akers Deal

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News