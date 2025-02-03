Houston Texans Should Consider Trade with Packers
The Houston Texans badly need an elite deep threat for young star quarterback C.J. Stroud. Heading into the upcoming NFL offseason, they need to make sure to find one.
Bringing back Stefon Diggs could still be an option. With Tank Dell out for an unknown amount of time, possibly even the entire 2025 season, the Texans have work to do at wide receiver.
Stroud is an elite NFL quarterback. However, he simply doesn't have enough help on the roster right now to play like it.
In the offseason, Houston should consider giving the Green Bay Packers a call. They have a wide receiver who could help fill the need at wide receiver, but would also give Stroud the deep threat that he needs.
Christian Watson has not lived up to the hype that made him the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has shown flashes of that talent, but it has not been anywhere close to consistent.
During the 2024 NFL season before tearing his ACL in the regular season finale, Watson racked up 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns.
If those numbers don't scream "deep threat," then nothing will.
Watson averaged an impressive 21.4 yards per reception. He has a lot of work to do on becoming a more productive receiver, but the big-play ability is there without a doubt.
There seems to be a legitimate chance that the Packers might be ready to move on from Watson. If the Texans were to offer Green Bay a fourth-round pick, they might just take it. Watson could be exactly what the doctor ordered in Houston.
At just 25 years old, Watson has plenty of time to get things turned around. He has had three solid years, but they have also been full of injury issues. Perhaps a change of scenery and a new-look offense would do him good.
This is just an idea and there have been no connections between Watson and the Texans. But, he's the kind of player that Stroud needs to unlock his full arm potential and he would give Houston a legitimate starting wide receiver option.
All of that being said, if Watson does happen to be available in trade discussions this offseason, the Texans should strongly consider taking a flier on him.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Poach Veteran WR from Bills
READ MORE: Texans Projected to Land Sleeper Weapon for C.J. Stroud
READ MORE: Houston Texans Connected to Massive Trade Target
READ MORE: Texans Linked to Major Offseason Trade with Rams