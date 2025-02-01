Houston Texans Connected to Massive Trade Target
The NFL offseason is almost here and teams around the league are ready to move on and look to make improvements for next year. One of those teams is the Houston Texans, who ended up losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
DeMeco Ryans and company have something special in the works. They still have some needs to focus on, but there are a lot of franchise cornerstones already in place.
Over the last couple of years, the Texans have focused heavily on improving their defense. That could be the case again this offseason, as they could use another cornerback across from Derek Stingley Jr.
Offensively, Houston will need to do some work at wide receiver and on the offensive line.
Going back to the defense, especially in the secondary, the Texans have been linked to a major potential trade target.
Bryce Martino of Toro Times name-dropped Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey as a potential trade target if the Dolphins are open to moving him.
"With Jonathan Jones, Carlton Davis, DJ Reed, and Charvarius Ward in free agency, to potential trade candidates such as Jalen Ramsey, if the Miami Dolphins decide to part ways with some of their veterans," Martino wrote. "Houston has a big need at the corner, and the Jeff Okudah signing didn’t work out too well last offseason."
Ramsey would be a very intriguing target. He has been one of the NFL's more dangerous cover cornerbacks in recent years.
Adding him to an already dominant Houston defense would make them even more entertaining to watch.
During the 2024 NFL season with Miami, Ramsey ended up playing in 17 games. He recorded 60 total tackles to go along with a sack, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Even at 30 years old, Ramsey is without question a star. He also still seems to have some good football left in front of him. If he becomes available, the Texans should show interest in him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Houston ends up doing this offseason. Ramsey may not be available, but the Texans are going to do everything in their power to take the next step and become a more serious contender.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Texans Linked to Major Offseason Trade with Rams
READ MORE: Texans Could Land New OC from Packers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Linked as Possible Sleeper Suitor for Star WR
READ MORE: More Details Revealed on Future of Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs
READ MORE: Houston Texans Connected to High-Impact Detroit Lions Free Agent