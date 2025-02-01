REPORT: Texans Could Land New OC from Packers
The Houston Texans are in the middle of their search for a new offensive coordinator.
After surprisingly making the decision to move on from Bobby Slowik, they have interviewed quite a few candidates. Now, a new name could be emerging as a possible candidate.
It's possible that the Texans could poach a coach from the Green Bay Packers.
According to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Houston is showing interest in Packers' offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.
"Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich another candidate emerging for Texans offensive coordinator vacancy, per a league source. He previously interviewed with Seahawks and is expected to interview with AFC South champions, making him eighth candidate overall," Wilson posted on X.
Stenavich has a good track record with Green Bay. He has worked well with Jordan Love and would do the same with C.J. Stroud.
On the outside looking in, the Texans have a great situation to offer an offensive coordinator. They have a young star quarterback, a good running back, and some talent at wide receiver and offensive line, but they do need to address both of those final two position groups.
Making sure to make the right choice is crucial for Houston. The Texans need a coordinator who can come in and fit well with Stroud. Slowik had some issues with Stroud and those issues are likely a big part of the reason that he is gone.
As Houston looks to take the next step and become a legitiamte Super Bowl contender, picking the right offensive coordinator is a big part of the puzzle. DeMeco Ryans is doing his due diligence by interviewing quite a few different candidates.
While Stenavich may not end up getting the job, he is a very intriguing candidate. It will be interesting to see how his interview ends up going and how much interest is there after it.
Expect to hear a lot more about the Texans' offensive coordinator search in the near future.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Linked as Possible Sleeper Suitor for Star WR
READ MORE: More Details Revealed on Future of Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs
READ MORE: Houston Texans Connected to High-Impact Detroit Lions Free Agent
READ MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Land High-Impact Defender
READ MORE: 3 Teams Who Could Sign Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs